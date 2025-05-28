Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:OWL Stock Is Going Next

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) is -19.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.55 and a high of $26.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OWL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $18.72, the stock is -0.18% and -0.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.08 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -10.44% off its SMA200. OWL registered -1.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.7642 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.902.

The stock witnessed a 1.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.95%, and is -3.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $28.86B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 188.52 and Fwd P/E is 17.76. Profit margin for the company is 3.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.66% and -29.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.55%).

with sales reaching $642.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.14% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.91% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.49% in year-over-year returns.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Top Institutional Holders

575.0 institutions hold shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL), with institutional investors hold 96.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 625.65M, and float is at 574.29M with Short Float at 4.57%. Institutions hold 96.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 68.09 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.8453% of the OWL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 45.49 million shares valued at $807.41 million to account for 8.581 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ which holds 40.42 million shares representing 7.6254% and valued at over $717.49 million, while CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS holds 7.4785 of the shares totaling 39.64 million with a market value of $703.68 million.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, NBSH Blue Investments II, LLC (10% Owner) Proposed Sale 12,103,105 shares at an average price of $20.83 for $252.11 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL).