BRFS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Now

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) is -11.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.99 and a high of $4.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is -1.55% and 1.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -8.33% off its SMA200. BRFS registered -0.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.559 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9751.

The stock witnessed a -9.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.78%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $5.76B and $11.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.62 and Fwd P/E is 15.70. Profit margin for the company is 6.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.40% and -25.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.56%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.03% this year.

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Top Institutional Holders

144.0 institutions hold shares in BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS), with institutional investors hold 9.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.60B, and float is at 1.60B with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 4.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD with over 17.72 million shares valued at $72.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.0634% of the BRFS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with 9.22 million shares valued at $37.53 million to account for 0.5536 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC which holds 5.69 million shares representing 0.3417% and valued at over $23.17 million, while MARSHALL WACE, LLP holds 0.2775 of the shares totaling 4.62 million with a market value of $18.82 million.

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Insider Activity

