British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) is 24.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.01 and a high of $45.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTI stock was last observed hovering at around $45.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $45.26, the stock is 4.72% and 7.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.56 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 17.47% off its SMA200. BTI registered 44.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.0744 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.5295.

The stock witnessed a 7.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.38%, and is 3.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.63% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has around 48989 employees, a market worth around $99.29B and $33.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.83 and Fwd P/E is 9.24. Profit margin for the company is 11.46%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.82% and -0.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.85% this year.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Top Institutional Holders

757.0 institutions hold shares in British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI), with institutional investors hold 11.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.20B, and float is at 2.19B with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 10.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 26.39 million shares valued at $818.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.1824% of the BTI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 20.05 million shares valued at $620.1 million to account for 0.8982 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 15.32 million shares representing 0.6864% and valued at over $473.89 million, while ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD holds 0.5548 of the shares totaling 12.38 million with a market value of $383.04 million.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Insider Activity

