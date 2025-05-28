Cameco Corp (CCJ) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) is 17.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.00 and a high of $62.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCJ stock was last observed hovering at around $58.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78%.

Currently trading at $60.47, the stock is 19.23% and 33.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.92 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock 25.58% off its SMA200. CCJ registered 15.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.388 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.15385.

The stock witnessed a 37.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.72%, and is 18.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) has around 2884 employees, a market worth around $26.32B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 148.54 and Fwd P/E is 38.35. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.77% and -3.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 88.30% this year.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Top Institutional Holders

1091.0 institutions hold shares in Cameco Corp (CCJ), with institutional investors hold 73.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 435.32M, and float is at 433.80M with Short Float at 3.78%. Institutions hold 73.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 37.72 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.3801% of the CCJ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with 17.24 million shares valued at $847.84 million to account for 3.8291 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 16.23 million shares representing 3.6061% and valued at over $798.62 million, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 3.046 of the shares totaling 13.71 million with a market value of $674.59 million.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21 ’24, Quinn Sean A. (Officer) Proposed Sale 13,400 shares at an average price of $60.93 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Cameco Corp (CCJ).