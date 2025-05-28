Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) is -66.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $3.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is -4.50% and -12.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54.33 million and changing 9.11% at the moment leaves the stock -48.42% off its SMA200. CAN registered -36.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7942 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.34039.

The stock witnessed a -17.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.41%, and is -15.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.55% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $198.29M and $317.01M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.15. Profit margin for the company is -93.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.29% and -78.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.38%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 96.54% this year.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Top Institutional Holders

113.0 institutions hold shares in Canaan Inc ADR (CAN), with institutional investors hold 22.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 286.84M, and float is at 267.47M with Short Float at 8.11%. Institutions hold 20.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 9.76 million shares valued at $9.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.2371% of the CAN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STATE STREET CORP with 9.09 million shares valued at $9.09 million to account for 0.2207 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.55 million shares representing 0.1347% and valued at over $5.55 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 0.1344 of the shares totaling 5.54 million with a market value of $5.53 million.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Insider Activity

