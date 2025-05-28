Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Is Down -16.67% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) is -16.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.86 and a high of $43.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPRI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75%.

Currently trading at $17.55, the stock is 3.45% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.55 million and changing 4.46% at the moment leaves the stock -30.12% off its SMA200. CPRI registered -49.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.9666 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.1151.

The stock witnessed a 18.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.46%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) has around 15100 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $4.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.46. Profit margin for the company is -21.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.98% and -59.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.55%).

with sales reaching $989.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.99% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.13% in year-over-year returns.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Top Institutional Holders

473.0 institutions hold shares in Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI), with institutional investors hold 102.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.91M, and float is at 114.98M with Short Float at 9.65%. Institutions hold 99.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.53 million shares valued at $381.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8199% of the CPRI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.0 million shares valued at $330.77 million to account for 8.5142 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 3.69 million shares representing 3.138% and valued at over $121.91 million, while PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ holds 3.0865 of the shares totaling 3.62 million with a market value of $119.91 million.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Insider Activity

