Carnival Corp (CCL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -5.30% Change This Year

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is -5.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.78 and a high of $28.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $22.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35%.

Currently trading at $23.60, the stock is 10.97% and 18.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.56 million and changing 6.07% at the moment leaves the stock 9.52% off its SMA200. CCL registered 50.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.9208 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.5492.

The stock witnessed a 26.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.59%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.72 and Fwd P/E is 10.96. Profit margin for the company is 8.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.26% and -17.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.72%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

1277.0 institutions hold shares in Carnival Corp (CCL), with institutional investors hold 73.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 5.35%. Institutions hold 67.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 113.84 million shares valued at $2.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.985% of the CCL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 68.77 million shares valued at $1.29 billion to account for 5.4275 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 39.12 million shares representing 3.088% and valued at over $732.41 million, while BESSEMER GROUP INC holds 2.7993 of the shares totaling 35.47 million with a market value of $663.95 million.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bernstein David, the company’s CFO & CAO. SEC filings show that Bernstein David sold 105,010 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $22.84 per share for a total of $2.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18 ’25, Bernstein David (Officer) Proposed Sale 80,000 shares at an average price of $25.88 for $2.07 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Carnival Corp (CCL).