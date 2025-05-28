Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Catheter Precision Inc (AMEX: VTAK) is -58.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTAK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -31.44% and -40.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.99 million and changing -21.76% at the moment leaves the stock -62.81% off its SMA200. VTAK registered -96.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3134 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.50495.

The stock witnessed a -35.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.22%, and is -34.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.24% over the week and 11.05% over the month.

Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $2.07M and $0.48M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4817.26%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.15% and -97.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.65%).

Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) Top Institutional Holders

10.0 institutions hold shares in Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK), with institutional investors hold 5.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.02M, and float is at 10.32M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 5.34% of the Float.

Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLOMBATTO MARTIN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLOMBATTO MARTIN J sold 3 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 ’25 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $1.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.