Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) up 40.62% since start of the year

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) is 40.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.10 and a high of $95.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CELH stock was last observed hovering at around $36.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94%.

Currently trading at $37.04, the stock is 1.40% and 3.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.34 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 17.80% off its SMA200. CELH registered -60.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.8042 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.44305.

The stock witnessed a 0.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.82%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has around 1073 employees, a market worth around $9.55B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 117.92 and Fwd P/E is 29.99. Profit margin for the company is 5.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.55% and -61.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 113.28% this year.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Top Institutional Holders

655.0 institutions hold shares in Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), with institutional investors hold 90.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 235.28M, and float is at 159.49M with Short Float at 14.55%. Institutions hold 57.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with over 19.34 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2914% of the CELH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.6 million shares valued at $890.57 million to account for 6.6894 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 15.53 million shares representing 6.6592% and valued at over $886.56 million, while ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. holds 4.6158 of the shares totaling 10.76 million with a market value of $614.51 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Russell Joyce, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Russell Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 ’25 at a price of $28.47 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19106.0 shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 ’25 that Levy Caroline S (Director) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 ’25 and was made at $26.84 per share for $1.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42756.0 shares of the CELH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, Russell Joyce (Director) Proposed Sale 4,000 shares at an average price of $28.47 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH).