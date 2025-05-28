Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CVE Stock Is Going Next

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) is -10.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.23 and a high of $21.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $13.58, the stock is 5.04% and 6.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.24 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -10.62% off its SMA200. CVE registered -32.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.8002 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.1936.

The stock witnessed a 12.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.41%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has around 7150 employees, a market worth around $24.76B and $38.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.70 and Fwd P/E is 12.69. Profit margin for the company is 5.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.75% and -35.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.25%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.47% this year.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Top Institutional Holders

595.0 institutions hold shares in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), with institutional investors hold 75.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.27B with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 51.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 125.42 million shares valued at $2.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.7454% of the CVE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with 88.45 million shares valued at $1.74 billion to account for 4.7569 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 58.79 million shares representing 3.1618% and valued at over $1.16 billion, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 2.6502 of the shares totaling 49.28 million with a market value of $968.77 million.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Insider Activity

#####