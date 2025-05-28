Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) is 18.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.41 and a high of $39.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNP stock was last observed hovering at around $37.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $37.73, the stock is -0.26% and 1.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 16.95% off its SMA200. CNP registered 25.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.0208 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.26265.

The stock witnessed a -1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.26%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.78% over the week and 1.09% over the month.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) has around 8872 employees, a market worth around $24.63B and $8.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.37 and Fwd P/E is 20.05. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.48% and -4.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.08%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.99% this year.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Top Institutional Holders

981.0 institutions hold shares in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP), with institutional investors hold 99.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 652.73M, and float is at 649.57M with Short Float at 4.51%. Institutions hold 99.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 84.65 million shares valued at $2.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.2112% of the CNP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 77.72 million shares valued at $2.41 billion to account for 12.1287 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 50.96 million shares representing 7.9524% and valued at over $1.58 billion, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 6.152 of the shares totaling 39.42 million with a market value of $1.22 billion.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fitch Laurie Lee, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fitch Laurie Lee bought 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $37.58 per share for a total of $71392.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6434.0 shares.

Centerpoint Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that Fitch Laurie Lee (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $36.73 per share for $29380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7234.0 shares of the CNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Pound Ted (Director) disposed off 6,103 shares at an average price of $34.50 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 46,803 shares of Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP).