ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) is -31.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $2.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHPT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is 10.18% and 13.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.24 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -31.43% off its SMA200. CHPT registered -59.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.64006 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.06316.

The stock witnessed a 9.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.01%, and is 4.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has around 1395 employees, a market worth around $336.54M and $417.08M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -67.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.94% and -70.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.89%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 34.62% this year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Top Institutional Holders

369.0 institutions hold shares in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT), with institutional investors hold 43.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 456.10M, and float is at 405.19M with Short Float at 24.48%. Institutions hold 42.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ANTARA CAPITAL LP with over 45.16 million shares valued at $68.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.563% of the CHPT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 37.89 million shares valued at $57.21 million to account for 8.8615 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 30.16 million shares representing 7.0533% and valued at over $45.53 million, while ANTARA CAPITAL LP holds 3.9565 of the shares totaling 16.92 million with a market value of $25.54 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chavez Rebecca, the company’s CLO and Corp Secretary. SEC filings show that Chavez Rebecca sold 24,494 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 ’25 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $16017.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.17 million shares.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 ’25 that Khetani Mansi (CFO) sold a total of 11,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 ’25 and was made at $0.65 per share for $7407.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the CHPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21 ’25, Singh Jagdeep CA (CCXO) disposed off 23,070 shares at an average price of $0.65 for $15085.0. The insider now directly holds 1,148,360 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT).