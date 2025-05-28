Check out this: Aegon Ltd (AEG) could be on the verge of a big rally

Aegon Ltd (NYSE: AEG) is 20.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $7.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $7.07, the stock is 4.37% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.06 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 11.84% off its SMA200. AEG registered 4.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.5066 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.3218.

The stock witnessed a 9.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.85%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.07% over the week and 1.08% over the month.

Aegon Ltd (AEG) has around 15582 employees, a market worth around $11.20B and $24.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.06 and Fwd P/E is 7.05. Profit margin for the company is 3.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.44% and -0.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.32% this year.

Aegon Ltd (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

297.0 institutions hold shares in Aegon Ltd (AEG), with institutional investors hold 12.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.96B, and float is at 1.58B with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 12.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DODGE & COX with over 118.14 million shares valued at $724.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.361% of the AEG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 8.37 million shares valued at $51.29 million to account for 0.8754 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 5.32 million shares representing 0.5566% and valued at over $32.61 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 0.5148 of the shares totaling 4.92 million with a market value of $30.16 million.

Aegon Ltd (AEG) Insider Activity

