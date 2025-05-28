Check out this: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) could be on the verge of a big rally

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) is -33.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.44 and a high of $24.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is -2.01% and -1.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.37 million and changing 3.74% at the moment leaves the stock -32.03% off its SMA200. AEO registered -50.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.3102 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.3302.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.92%, and is -6.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $5.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.63 and Fwd P/E is 8.46. Profit margin for the company is 6.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.52% and -54.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.36%).

with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.31% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.30% in year-over-year returns.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Top Institutional Holders

468.0 institutions hold shares in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO), with institutional investors hold 115.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 188.62M, and float is at 158.95M with Short Float at 11.12%. Institutions hold 107.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 28.93 million shares valued at $577.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9386% of the AEO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 20.9 million shares valued at $417.21 million to account for 10.7934 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 20.41 million shares representing 10.5378% and valued at over $407.34 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.2233 of the shares totaling 10.12 million with a market value of $201.9 million.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCMILLAN CARY D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCMILLAN CARY D sold 2,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 16 ’25 at a price of $16.02 per share for a total of $48044.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 16 ’24, MCMILLAN CARY D (Director) disposed off 2,283 shares at an average price of $21.49 for $49057.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO).