Check out this: Devon Energy Corp (DVN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) is -4.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.89 and a high of $49.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DVN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $31.35, the stock is -1.84% and -3.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.35 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -14.42% off its SMA200. DVN registered -35.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.4682 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.664.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.63%, and is -4.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $20.13B and $16.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.13 and Fwd P/E is 7.29. Profit margin for the company is 16.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.09% and -36.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.12%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.81% this year.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Top Institutional Holders

1523.0 institutions hold shares in Devon Energy Corp (DVN), with institutional investors hold 78.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 644.00M, and float is at 609.29M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 77.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 75.71 million shares valued at $3.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.0939% of the DVN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 48.9 million shares valued at $2.32 billion to account for 7.8114 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 41.37 million shares representing 6.6089% and valued at over $1.96 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.5058 of the shares totaling 15.69 million with a market value of $741.62 million.

