Check out this: ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) could be on the verge of a big rally

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) is 14.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.12 and a high of $34.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $34.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $34.31, the stock is 1.73% and 5.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.66 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 13.65% off its SMA200. IBN registered 28.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.4668 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.1881.

The stock witnessed a 3.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.71%, and is 0.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has around 187765 employees, a market worth around $122.33B and $34.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.83 and Fwd P/E is 17.94. Profit margin for the company is 17.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.56% and -0.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.71% this year.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Top Institutional Holders

822.0 institutions hold shares in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN), with institutional investors hold 19.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.57B, and float is at 3.57B with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 19.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 56.72 million shares valued at $1.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.6139% of the IBN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with 63.57 million shares valued at $1.84 billion to account for 0.9044 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GQG PARTNERS LLC which holds 56.46 million shares representing 0.8033% and valued at over $1.63 billion, while TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD holds 0.4071 of the shares totaling 28.61 million with a market value of $824.27 million.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Insider Activity

