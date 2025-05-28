Check out this: Keycorp (KEY) could be on the verge of a big rally

rts logo

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) is -8.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.73 and a high of $20.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KEY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $15.76, the stock is -0.15% and 3.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.08 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -6.17% off its SMA200. KEY registered 4.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.298 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.79575.

The stock witnessed a 7.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.46%, and is -4.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Keycorp (KEY) has around 17406 employees, a market worth around $17.27B and $9.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.18. Profit margin for the company is -1.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.85% and -21.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.38%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.18% this year.

Keycorp (KEY) Top Institutional Holders

1100.0 institutions hold shares in Keycorp (KEY), with institutional investors hold 89.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 89.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 109.8 million shares valued at $1.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7849% of the KEY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 99.93 million shares valued at $1.42 billion to account for 10.7251 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 55.33 million shares representing 5.9383% and valued at over $786.22 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.9278 of the shares totaling 45.91 million with a market value of $652.43 million.

Keycorp (KEY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Highsmith Carlton L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Highsmith Carlton L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $16.60 per share for a total of $83000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37177.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22 ’25, Allard Jacqui (Director) acquired 180 shares at an average price of $14.03 for $2525.0. The insider now directly holds 180 shares of Keycorp (KEY).

