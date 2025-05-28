Check out this: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) is 11.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.20 and a high of $23.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSCR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84%.

Currently trading at $15.01, the stock is -1.79% and 9.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.04 million and changing 5.93% at the moment leaves the stock -5.44% off its SMA200. OSCR registered -32.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.7696 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.8737.

The stock witnessed a 22.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.84%, and is -10.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $10.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.88 and Fwd P/E is 15.07. Profit margin for the company is 1.22%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.02% and -36.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.55%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 631.83% this year.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Top Institutional Holders

385.0 institutions hold shares in Oscar Health Inc (OSCR), with institutional investors hold 95.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 217.98M, and float is at 180.95M with Short Float at 9.15%. Institutions hold 86.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.38 million shares valued at $275.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.2839% of the OSCR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.18 million shares valued at $224.25 million to account for 5.9391 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC which holds 12.73 million shares representing 5.332% and valued at over $201.33 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 4.7285 of the shares totaling 11.29 million with a market value of $178.54 million.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Insider Activity

#####

Oscar Health Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that Robinson Elbert O. Jr. (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $16.43 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64512.0 shares of the OSCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, ALESSANDREA QUANE (Former Officer) Proposed Sale 300 shares at an average price of $17.51 for $5252.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR).