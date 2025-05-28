Check out this: Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) could be on the verge of a big rally

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) is 25.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.67 and a high of $26.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONY stock was last observed hovering at around $25.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03%.

Currently trading at $26.56, the stock is 5.43% and 8.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.99 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 24.36% off its SMA200. SONY registered 63.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.5912 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.35745.

The stock witnessed a 6.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.94%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) has around 113000 employees, a market worth around $160.02B and $84.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.49 and Fwd P/E is 19.44. Profit margin for the company is 8.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.52% and 1.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.95%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.54% this year.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Top Institutional Holders

885.0 institutions hold shares in Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY), with institutional investors hold 7.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.03B, and float is at 6.02B with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 7.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with over 21.49 million shares valued at $1.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.7576% of the SONY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 10.73 million shares valued at $911.91 million to account for 0.8779 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 7.66 million shares representing 0.6268% and valued at over $651.08 million, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 0.3785 of the shares totaling 4.63 million with a market value of $393.21 million.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Insider Activity

#####

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21 ’25, VINCIQUERRA ANTHONY J (Officer) Proposed Sale 100,000 shares at an average price of $25.03 for $2.5 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY).