Check out this: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) could be on the verge of a big rally

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is 5.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.15 and a high of $81.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WFC stock was last observed hovering at around $72.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16%.

Currently trading at $73.99, the stock is 0.13% and 4.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.01 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 8.47% off its SMA200. WFC registered 21.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.4808 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.21335.

The stock witnessed a 6.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.64%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) has around 217000 employees, a market worth around $240.78B and $124.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.29 and Fwd P/E is 11.15. Profit margin for the company is 15.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.54% and -9.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.44%).

with sales reaching $20.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.46% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.24% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.69% in year-over-year returns.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Top Institutional Holders

3128.0 institutions hold shares in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC), with institutional investors hold 78.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.26B, and float is at 3.25B with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 78.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 310.73 million shares valued at $18.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7281% of the WFC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 253.97 million shares valued at $15.08 billion to account for 7.1338 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 189.08 million shares representing 5.3112% and valued at over $11.23 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.021 of the shares totaling 143.15 million with a market value of $8.5 billion.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Ather III, the company’s Sr. Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Williams Ather III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 16 ’24 at a price of $63.70 per share for a total of $3.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14 ’24, Van Beurden Saul (Sr. Executive Vice President) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $61.99 for $2.17 million. The insider now directly holds 126,687 shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC).