Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) is 9.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.59 and a high of $2.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is 2.91% and 5.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.82 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 2.51% off its SMA200. CIG registered 6.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8114 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.91345.

The stock witnessed a 1.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.74%, and is 2.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has around 5028 employees, a market worth around $3.64B and $7.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.32 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 17.46%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.13% and -7.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.71%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.96% this year.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Top Institutional Holders

223.0 institutions hold shares in Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG), with institutional investors hold 8.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.90B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 8.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 20.13 million shares valued at $35.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.7037% of the CIG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD with 17.04 million shares valued at $29.99 million to account for 0.5956 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 13.53 million shares representing 0.4729% and valued at over $23.81 million, while TSP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC holds 0.3243 of the shares totaling 9.28 million with a market value of $16.32 million.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Insider Activity

#####