Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) is -49.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CETY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -22.87% and -31.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing -22.17% at the moment leaves the stock -53.54% off its SMA200. CETY registered -75.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44752 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.66341.

The stock witnessed a -28.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.33%, and is -17.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.92% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $18.08M and $1.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -195.36%. Distance from 52-week low is -14.39% and -79.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.54%).

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) Top Institutional Holders

16.0 institutions hold shares in Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY), with institutional investors hold 5.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.48M, and float is at 24.90M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 3.07% of the Float.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) Insider Activity

