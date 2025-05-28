Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) is 1.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLOV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.21, the stock is -6.78% and -9.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.34 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -9.43% off its SMA200. CLOV registered 214.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5328 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.544375.

The stock witnessed a -6.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.87%, and is -10.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) has around 570 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $1.49B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 256.63% and -34.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.47%).

with sales reaching $468.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.85% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.84% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.45% in year-over-year returns.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Top Institutional Holders

243.0 institutions hold shares in Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV), with institutional investors hold 27.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 388.51M, and float is at 382.10M with Short Float at 3.58%. Institutions hold 26.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.35 million shares valued at $21.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.5581% of the CLOV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with 11.27 million shares valued at $13.86 million to account for 2.3123 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 9.54 million shares representing 1.9568% and valued at over $11.73 million, while PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. holds 1.0279 of the shares totaling 5.01 million with a market value of $6.16 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Edwards Carladenise Armbrister, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Edwards Carladenise Armbrister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 ’25 at a price of $3.61 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Clover Health Investments Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 ’25 that Priest Brady Patrick (CEO of Home Care) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 ’25 and was made at $3.68 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.42 million shares of the CLOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06 ’25, Soares Karen (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 52,500 shares at an average price of $3.80 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 1,299,663 shares of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV).