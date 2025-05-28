Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) is 41.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.57 and a high of $7.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $8.08, the stock is 17.25% and 28.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.55 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 27.94% off its SMA200. CDE registered 47.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.2976 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.3155.

The stock witnessed a 42.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.74%, and is 8.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has around 2116 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.50 and Fwd P/E is 12.74. Profit margin for the company is 10.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.81% and 1.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.78%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 236.42% this year.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

527.0 institutions hold shares in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE), with institutional investors hold 78.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 639.06M, and float is at 624.32M with Short Float at 4.18%. Institutions hold 77.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 37.28 million shares valued at $209.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4652% of the CDE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 37.02 million shares valued at $208.04 million to account for 9.3992 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP which holds 34.1 million shares representing 8.6596% and valued at over $191.67 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.8245 of the shares totaling 19.0 million with a market value of $106.78 million.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Luna Eduardo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Luna Eduardo sold 17,160 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $7.83 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Beaudoin Pierre (Director) disposed off 60,551 shares at an average price of $7.30 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 188,362 shares of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE).