CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) up 19.39% since start of the year

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) is 19.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $7.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52%.

Currently trading at $6.22, the stock is 19.28% and 31.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.12 million and changing 9.12% at the moment leaves the stock 21.33% off its SMA200. COMM registered 371.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 43.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7332 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.1266.

The stock witnessed a 59.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.20%, and is 6.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $4.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.19. Profit margin for the company is -2.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 492.38% and -13.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.12%).

with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3018.05% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.64% in year-over-year returns.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

301.0 institutions hold shares in CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM), with institutional investors hold 91.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.58M, and float is at 200.42M with Short Float at 6.28%. Institutions hold 89.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 24.83 million shares valued at $30.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6298% of the COMM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FPR PARTNERS LLC with 19.43 million shares valued at $23.89 million to account for 9.0987 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 15.99 million shares representing 7.4909% and valued at over $19.67 million, while WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP holds 2.924 of the shares totaling 6.24 million with a market value of $7.68 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Insider Activity

