Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) is 11.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $2.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is -2.19% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.29 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -10.58% off its SMA200. SID registered -37.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6274 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.80055.

The stock witnessed a -4.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.62%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is -5.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.77% and -39.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.35%).

with sales reaching $11.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.65% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.94% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.87% in year-over-year returns.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Top Institutional Holders

100.0 institutions hold shares in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID), with institutional investors hold 2.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 1.33B with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 2.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 4.92 million shares valued at $11.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.3707% of the SID Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with 4.47 million shares valued at $10.3 million to account for 0.3374 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC which holds 1.93 million shares representing 0.1454% and valued at over $4.44 million, while AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC holds 0.1393 of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $4.25 million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Insider Activity

