Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) down -17.48% since start of the year

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) is -17.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.98 and a high of $33.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $22.90, the stock is -1.25% and -7.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -16.49% off its SMA200. CAG registered -25.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.722 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.4204.

The stock witnessed a -6.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.26%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has around 18500 employees, a market worth around $10.93B and $11.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.51 and Fwd P/E is 9.60. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.19% and -31.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.19%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.55% this year.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Top Institutional Holders

1171.0 institutions hold shares in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG), with institutional investors hold 88.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 477.36M, and float is at 474.75M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 88.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 57.35 million shares valued at $1.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9829% of the CAG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 47.23 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 9.8684 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 22.79 million shares representing 4.7623% and valued at over $647.76 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 3.5366 of the shares totaling 16.93 million with a market value of $481.04 million.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGough Thomas M, the company’s EVP & COO. SEC filings show that McGough Thomas M sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 ’24 at a price of $30.29 per share for a total of $1.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.