Coty Inc (COTY) down -30.03% since start of the year

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) is -30.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.46 and a high of $10.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COTY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $4.87, the stock is -2.03% and -4.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.5 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -30.80% off its SMA200. COTY registered -52.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.117 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.038.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.88%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Coty Inc (COTY) has around 11791 employees, a market worth around $4.25B and $6.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.70. Profit margin for the company is -6.82%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.19% and -54.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.34%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.72% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.65% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Coty Inc (COTY) Top Institutional Holders

441.0 institutions hold shares in Coty Inc (COTY), with institutional investors hold 98.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 872.30M, and float is at 368.57M with Short Float at 4.50%. Institutions hold 38.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 41.36 million shares valued at $414.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.7304% of the COTY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 35.93 million shares valued at $360.01 million to account for 4.109 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SNC which holds 34.06 million shares representing 3.8957% and valued at over $341.33 million, while BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. holds 2.6342 of the shares totaling 23.03 million with a market value of $230.8 million.

Coty Inc (COTY) Insider Activity

