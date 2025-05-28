Crown LNG Holdings Limited (CGBS) down -85.50% since start of the year

Crown LNG Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CGBS) is -85.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $12.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGBS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.06, the stock is -42.42% and -61.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.32 million and changing -15.08% at the moment leaves the stock -81.84% off its SMA200. CGBS registered -99.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.14942 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.319405.

The stock witnessed a -55.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.14%, and is -21.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -8.52% and -99.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-423.34%).

.

Crown LNG Holdings Limited (CGBS) Top Institutional Holders

7.0 institutions hold shares in Crown LNG Holdings Limited (CGBS), with institutional investors hold 0.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 461.31M, and float is at 227.98M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 0.06% of the Float.

Crown LNG Holdings Limited (CGBS) Insider Activity

#####