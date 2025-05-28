CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) is 106.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTMX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is 34.42% and 111.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing -4.71% at the moment leaves the stock 109.40% off its SMA200. CTMX registered 13.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 144.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.00286 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.014835.

The stock witnessed a 199.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 207.08%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 20.52% over the month.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $334.78M and $147.56M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.29. Profit margin for the company is 28.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 431.25% and -16.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (149.09%).

with sales reaching $19.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.49% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.95% in year-over-year returns.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Top Institutional Holders

82.0 institutions hold shares in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX), with institutional investors hold 51.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.54M, and float is at 131.09M with Short Float at 7.43%. Institutions hold 51.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 7.79 million shares valued at $9.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1799% of the CTMX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with 6.3 million shares valued at $7.72 million to account for 7.4245 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF INC/IL which holds 5.23 million shares representing 6.1598% and valued at over $6.38 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 5.7637 of the shares totaling 4.89 million with a market value of $5.97 million.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCarthy Sean A., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that McCarthy Sean A. sold 37,656 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 ’25 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $22556.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 ’25 that Ogden Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,551 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 ’25 and was made at $0.60 per share for $5122.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the CTMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18 ’25, Chu Yu-Waye (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 4,025 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $2411.0. The insider now directly holds 135,725 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX).