Digital Ally Inc (DGLY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Digital Ally Inc (NASDAQ: DGLY) is -99.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $6400.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DGLY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65%.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is -81.61% and -92.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.48 million and changing 66.00% at the moment leaves the stock -99.61% off its SMA200. DGLY registered -99.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -99.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.913 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1069.9783.

The stock witnessed a -92.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -97.69%, and is 9.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.24% over the week and 55.34% over the month.

Digital Ally Inc (DGLY) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $6.92M and $18.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.03% and -99.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.13%).

Digital Ally Inc (DGLY) Top Institutional Holders

20.0 institutions hold shares in Digital Ally Inc (DGLY), with institutional investors hold 45.71% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 1.67M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 45.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with over 0.46 million shares valued at $0.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.0074% of the DGLY Shares outstanding.

Digital Ally Inc (DGLY) Insider Activity

