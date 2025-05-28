rts logo

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) is -77.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $15.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EJH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -11.03% and -79.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 901.7 million and changing 43.76% at the moment leaves the stock -85.52% off its SMA200. EJH registered -98.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -79.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7175 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.002615.

The stock witnessed a -85.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.06%, and is 51.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.57% over the week and 25.28% over the month.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has around 528 employees, a market worth around $26.67M and $50.11M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.23%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.86% and -99.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.79%).

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Top Institutional Holders

8.0 institutions hold shares in E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH), with institutional investors hold 0.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.69M, and float is at 182.22M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 0.27% of the Float.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Insider Activity

