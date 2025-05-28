EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) is 0.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $29.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18%.

Currently trading at $15.78, the stock is -12.95% and -14.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing -6.96% at the moment leaves the stock -7.02% off its SMA200. EH registered -2.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.4623 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.971676.

The stock witnessed a -6.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.11%, and is -10.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has around 483 employees, a market worth around $826.24M and $58.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 56.48. Profit margin for the company is -57.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.73% and -46.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.21% this year.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Top Institutional Holders

124.0 institutions hold shares in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH), with institutional investors hold 33.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.36M, and float is at 51.56M with Short Float at 9.66%. Institutions hold 33.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AXIM PLANNING & WEALTH with over 4.69 million shares valued at $63.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.5684% of the EH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CARMIGNAC GESTION with 1.89 million shares valued at $25.62 million to account for 1.4342 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.54 million shares representing 1.1686% and valued at over $20.87 million, while GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P. holds 1.0933 of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $19.53 million.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Insider Activity

#####