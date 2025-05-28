Enbridge Inc (ENB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) is 8.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.60 and a high of $47.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $46.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $46.04, the stock is 0.62% and 2.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 7.99% off its SMA200. ENB registered 25.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.8434 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.63475.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.54%, and is 2.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.18% over the month.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $100.38B and $43.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.67 and Fwd P/E is 20.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.06% and -2.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.68%).

with sales reaching $9.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.02% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

1771.0 institutions hold shares in Enbridge Inc (ENB), with institutional investors hold 53.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.18B, and float is at 2.18B with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 53.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with over 130.2 million shares valued at $4.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.0924% of the ENB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 86.27 million shares valued at $3.07 billion to account for 4.0368 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ which holds 61.12 million shares representing 2.8599% and valued at over $2.17 billion, while GQG PARTNERS LLC holds 2.3817 of the shares totaling 50.9 million with a market value of $1.81 billion.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) Insider Activity

