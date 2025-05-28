Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) is 6.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $7.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UUUU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $5.45, the stock is 17.56% and 25.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.02 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 5.57% off its SMA200. UUUU registered -17.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3308 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.16255.

The stock witnessed a 20.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.00%, and is 25.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.61% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has around 1370 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $69.59M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.16. Profit margin for the company is -111.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.31% and -27.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.38%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 40.22% this year.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Top Institutional Holders

326.0 institutions hold shares in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU), with institutional investors hold 63.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 214.84M, and float is at 210.66M with Short Float at 16.93%. Institutions hold 61.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALPS ADVISORS INC with over 12.03 million shares valued at $72.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.3486% of the UUUU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with 11.89 million shares valued at $72.05 million to account for 7.2669 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 9.62 million shares representing 5.8771% and valued at over $58.29 million, while AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC holds 4.9716 of the shares totaling 8.14 million with a market value of $49.31 million.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Insider Activity

Energy Fuels Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 ’25 that HANSEN BRUCE D (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 ’25 and was made at $4.25 per share for $25496.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the UUUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13 ’25, Filas Barbara Appelin (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.15 for $41511.0. The insider now directly holds 160,159 shares of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU).