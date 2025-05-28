Energy Transfer LP (ET) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is -8.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.60 and a high of $21.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ET stock was last observed hovering at around $17.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $17.95, the stock is 3.35% and 2.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.27 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 0.69% off its SMA200. ET registered 14.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.545 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.8268.

The stock witnessed a 2.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.13%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has around 16248 employees, a market worth around $61.60B and $82.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.52 and Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is 5.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.95% and -16.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.76%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.02% this year.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Top Institutional Holders

1333.0 institutions hold shares in Energy Transfer LP (ET), with institutional investors hold 36.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.43B, and float is at 3.11B with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 32.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKSTONE INC. with over 144.86 million shares valued at $2.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.2978% of the ET Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with 75.96 million shares valued at $1.23 billion to account for 2.2537 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALPS ADVISORS INC which holds 71.23 million shares representing 2.1133% and valued at over $1.16 billion, while INVESCO LTD. holds 1.7273 of the shares totaling 58.22 million with a market value of $944.32 million.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McIlwain Gregory G., the company’s EVP – Operations. SEC filings show that McIlwain Gregory G. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 ’24 at a price of $15.68 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Energy Transfer LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 ’24 that Long Thomas E (Co-CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 ’24 and was made at $15.68 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.31 million shares of the ET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12 ’24, WARREN KELCY L (Director) acquired 3,000,000 shares at an average price of $15.68 for $47.04 million. The insider now directly holds 123,385,650 shares of Energy Transfer LP (ET).