ENTG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Entegris Inc (ENTG) Now

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) is -24.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.75 and a high of $147.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENTG stock was last observed hovering at around $72.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59%.

Currently trading at $74.93, the stock is -4.43% and -6.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.19 million and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock -24.57% off its SMA200. ENTG registered -42.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.112 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.33435.

The stock witnessed a -7.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.00%, and is -0.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $11.34B and $3.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.67 and Fwd P/E is 19.89. Profit margin for the company is 9.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.34% and -49.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.98%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.67% this year.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Top Institutional Holders

840.0 institutions hold shares in Entegris Inc (ENTG), with institutional investors hold 113.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.30M, and float is at 149.46M with Short Float at 8.81%. Institutions hold 113.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 16.17 million shares valued at $2.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.7231% of the ENTG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.86 million shares valued at $2.01 billion to account for 9.8519 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 9.5 million shares representing 6.2974% and valued at over $1.29 billion, while SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 5.0077 of the shares totaling 7.55 million with a market value of $1.02 billion.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blachier Olivier, the company’s SVP, Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Blachier Olivier sold 275 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $72.22 per share for a total of $19860.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14923.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21 ’25, Blachier Olivier (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 984 shares at an average price of $108.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 10,903 shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG).