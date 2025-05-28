Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -3.76% Change This Year

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is -3.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.80 and a high of $126.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XOM stock was last observed hovering at around $103.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $103.52, the stock is -2.36% and -4.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.01 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -8.19% off its SMA200. XOM registered -10.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $108.627 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.7571.

The stock witnessed a -4.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.66%, and is -2.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.76% over the week and 1.25% over the month.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) has around 61000 employees, a market worth around $446.13B and $339.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.70 and Fwd P/E is 13.26. Profit margin for the company is 9.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.85% and -18.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.22%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.46% this year.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Top Institutional Holders

5037.0 institutions hold shares in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), with institutional investors hold 66.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.31B, and float is at 4.30B with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 66.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 433.05 million shares valued at $49.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0312% of the XOM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 303.41 million shares valued at $34.93 billion to account for 7.0281 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 226.77 million shares representing 5.2529% and valued at over $26.11 billion, while FMR LLC holds 3.5087 of the shares totaling 151.47 million with a market value of $17.44 billion.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Talley Darrin L, the company’s VP – Corp Strategic Planning. SEC filings show that Talley Darrin L sold 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 ’25 at a price of $113.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15987.0 shares.

Exxon Mobil Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 ’25 that Talley Darrin L (VP – Corp Strategic Planning) sold a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 ’25 and was made at $110.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18087.0 shares of the XOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17 ’24, Dreyfus Maria S. (Director) acquired 18,310 shares at an average price of $109.25 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 35,757 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM).