Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) is -49.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $54.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFAI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 4.01% and 6.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.27 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -43.26% off its SMA200. FFAI registered -97.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14194 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.15046.

The stock witnessed a 16.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.95%, and is 7.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) has around 249 employees, a market worth around $119.10M and $0.85M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37670.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.81% and -97.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-157.77%).

.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Top Institutional Holders

54.0 institutions hold shares in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI), with institutional investors hold 11.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.62M, and float is at 91.54M with Short Float at 21.48%. Institutions hold 10.54% of the Float.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aydt Matthias, the company’s Global Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Aydt Matthias bought 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 ’25 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 ’25 that Aydt Matthias (Global Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 ’25 and was made at $100.00 per share for $100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 shares of the FFAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25 ’24, Chen Chad (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.57 for $23550.0. The insider now directly holds 7,943 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI).