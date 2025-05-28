First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) is 12.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.43 and a high of $8.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $6.17, the stock is 4.21% and -1.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.4 million and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock 1.49% off its SMA200. AG registered -14.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.2634 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.0795.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.80%, and is 8.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 25.89. Profit margin for the company is -12.32%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.28% and -23.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.26%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 247.62% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.06% year-over-year.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Top Institutional Holders

367.0 institutions hold shares in First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG), with institutional investors hold 53.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 484.64M, and float is at 437.75M with Short Float at 5.24%. Institutions hold 52.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 28.15 million shares valued at $166.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6389% of the AG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.62 million shares valued at $62.9 million to account for 3.6382 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. which holds 7.86 million shares representing 2.6906% and valued at over $46.51 million, while FIL LTD holds 2.6895 of the shares totaling 7.85 million with a market value of $46.5 million.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20 ’25, Electrum Silver US LLC (Recent Affiliate) Proposed Sale 2,500,000 shares at an average price of $7.06 for $17.65 million. The insider now directly holds shares of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG).