FLEX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Flex Ltd (FLEX) Now

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) is 10.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.11 and a high of $45.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLEX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0%.

Currently trading at $42.48, the stock is 7.68% and 19.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 17.06% off its SMA200. FLEX registered 35.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.4364 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.2887.

The stock witnessed a 20.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.11%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) has around 147979 employees, a market worth around $15.86B and $25.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.12 and Fwd P/E is 12.97. Profit margin for the company is 3.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.18% and -5.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.55%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.23% this year.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) Top Institutional Holders

807.0 institutions hold shares in Flex Ltd (FLEX), with institutional investors hold 104.45% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 103.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with over 44.29 million shares valued at $1.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1807% of the FLEX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 40.15 million shares valued at $1.18 billion to account for 9.2306 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 38.08 million shares representing 8.7546% and valued at over $1.12 billion, while JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC holds 6.0987 of the shares totaling 26.53 million with a market value of $782.34 million.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McSweeney Erin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McSweeney Erin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $41.94 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22299.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, WENDLER DANIEL (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 4,502 shares at an average price of $41.99 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 38,676 shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX).