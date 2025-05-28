Foot Locker Inc (FL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) is 9.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $33.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $23.90, the stock is 40.22% and 60.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.06 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 12.26% off its SMA200. FL registered 4.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.9222 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.29015.

The stock witnessed a 103.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.26%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.71% over the week and 14.29% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) has around 47306 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $7.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 194.63 and Fwd P/E is 17.30. Profit margin for the company is 0.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.27% and -29.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.23%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.82% this year.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) Top Institutional Holders

393.0 institutions hold shares in Foot Locker Inc (FL), with institutional investors hold 103.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.95M, and float is at 83.86M with Short Float at 16.22%. Institutions hold 103.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 13.37 million shares valued at $333.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.0687% of the FL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with 11.47 million shares valued at $285.8 million to account for 12.0722 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 10.23 million shares representing 10.7704% and valued at over $254.98 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.8764 of the shares totaling 5.58 million with a market value of $139.12 million.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAYNE ULICE JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PAYNE ULICE JR sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 ’24 at a price of $22.51 per share for a total of $24757.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18301.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27 ’24, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l (10% Owner) disposed off 337,778 shares at an average price of $32.99 for $11.14 million. The insider now directly holds 10,055,814 shares of Foot Locker Inc (FL).