Ford Motor Co (F) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.82% Change This Year

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is 5.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.44 and a high of $14.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The F stock was last observed hovering at around $10.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $10.31, the stock is -1.16% and 2.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88.95 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 1.38% off its SMA200. F registered -12.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.0298 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.27825.

The stock witnessed a 2.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.45%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.88% over the week and 1.23% over the month.

Ford Motor Co (F) has around 171000 employees, a market worth around $41.00B and $182.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.26 and Fwd P/E is 7.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.15% and -29.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.00% this year.

Ford Motor Co (F) Top Institutional Holders

2007.0 institutions hold shares in Ford Motor Co (F), with institutional investors hold 62.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.13B, and float is at 3.89B with Short Float at 3.90%. Institutions hold 62.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 343.16 million shares valued at $4.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6113% of the F Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 281.58 million shares valued at $3.53 billion to account for 7.066 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 170.55 million shares representing 4.2798% and valued at over $2.14 billion, while NEWPORT TRUST CO holds 3.8694 of the shares totaling 154.2 million with a market value of $1.93 billion.

Ford Motor Co (F) Insider Activity

Ford Motor Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 ’24 that THORNTON JOHN L (Director) bought a total of 24,790 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 ’24 and was made at $12.08 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the F stock.