Fortinet Inc (FTNT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 10.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.57 and a high of $114.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $103.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.58%.

Currently trading at $104.74, the stock is 0.84% and 5.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.25 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 13.54% off its SMA200. FTNT registered 70.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.5622 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.25005.

The stock witnessed a 2.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.07%, and is -0.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has around 14138 employees, a market worth around $80.17B and $6.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.11 and Fwd P/E is 37.81. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.94% and -8.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (76.42%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.28% this year.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Top Institutional Holders

1979.0 institutions hold shares in Fortinet Inc (FTNT), with institutional investors hold 86.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 769.20M, and float is at 635.50M with Short Float at 3.23%. Institutions hold 71.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 66.87 million shares valued at $4.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7548% of the FTNT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 55.24 million shares valued at $3.33 billion to account for 7.2318 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 28.99 million shares representing 3.7955% and valued at over $1.75 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.4715 of the shares totaling 26.52 million with a market value of $1.6 billion.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, Xie Michael (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) disposed off 3,546 shares at an average price of $106.11 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 11,000,068 shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT).