Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) is 4.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.60 and a high of $53.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62%.

Currently trading at $39.64, the stock is 4.24% and 7.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.2 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -2.82% off its SMA200. FCX registered -22.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.968 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.93215.

The stock witnessed a 6.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.07%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) has around 28500 employees, a market worth around $56.93B and $24.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.72 and Fwd P/E is 17.99. Profit margin for the company is 7.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.63% and -25.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.58%).

with sales reaching $6.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.51% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.91% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.43% in year-over-year returns.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Top Institutional Holders

1983.0 institutions hold shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX), with institutional investors hold 86.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 86.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 121.49 million shares valued at $5.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.4606% of the FCX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 108.29 million shares valued at $5.26 billion to account for 7.5409 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 76.34 million shares representing 5.3164% and valued at over $3.71 billion, while FMR LLC holds 4.5111 of the shares totaling 64.78 million with a market value of $3.15 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robertson Maree E., the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Robertson Maree E. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 ’24 at a price of $44.91 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68198.0 shares.