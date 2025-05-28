Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Is Up 8.87% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) is 8.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $13.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YMM stock was last observed hovering at around $11.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $11.78, the stock is -0.97% and -0.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.27 million and changing 5.46% at the moment leaves the stock 13.71% off its SMA200. YMM registered 27.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.8136 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.3599.

The stock witnessed a 5.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.61%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) has around 7185 employees, a market worth around $11.06B and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.69 and Fwd P/E is 14.26. Profit margin for the company is 32.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.88% and -14.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.86%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.30% this year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Top Institutional Holders

404.0 institutions hold shares in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM), with institutional investors hold 75.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 939.30M, and float is at 889.44M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 74.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 25.0 million shares valued at $201.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.4032% of the YMM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with 32.52 million shares valued at $261.49 million to account for 0.1563 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALL-STARS INVESTMENT LTD which holds 31.32 million shares representing 0.1505% and valued at over $251.81 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 0.145 of the shares totaling 30.18 million with a market value of $242.63 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10 ’25, HSG Growth IV Holdco A Ltd (Affiliate) Proposed Sale 845,240 shares at an average price of $12.39 for $10.48 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM).