Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Is Up 2.89% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) is 2.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.74 and a high of $31.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $28.17, the stock is 2.02% and 6.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.83 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 2.98% off its SMA200. GEN registered 12.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.4982 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.35375.

The stock witnessed a 11.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.25%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $17.47B and $3.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.34 and Fwd P/E is 10.04. Profit margin for the company is 16.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.88% and -11.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.26%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.71% this year.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Top Institutional Holders

1011.0 institutions hold shares in Gen Digital Inc (GEN), with institutional investors hold 111.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 617.00M, and float is at 561.01M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 101.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 66.61 million shares valued at $1.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.7261% of the GEN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 53.89 million shares valued at $1.35 billion to account for 8.6786 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 43.35 million shares representing 6.9812% and valued at over $1.08 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.4382 of the shares totaling 27.56 million with a market value of $688.47 million.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Insider Activity

#####

Gen Digital Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that Denzel Nora (Director) sold a total of 31,646 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $28.76 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34860.0 shares of the GEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Denzel Nora (Director) Proposed Sale 31,646 shares at an average price of $28.76 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Gen Digital Inc (GEN).