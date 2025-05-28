General Mills, Inc (GIS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is -15.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.39 and a high of $75.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GIS stock was last observed hovering at around $53.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75%.

Currently trading at $54.13, the stock is -0.90% and -4.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -15.20% off its SMA200. GIS registered -23.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.8734 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.83085.

The stock witnessed a -3.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.11%, and is -1.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.21% over the month.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $29.64B and $19.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.89 and Fwd P/E is 13.47. Profit margin for the company is 13.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.32% and -28.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.12%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.27% this year.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Top Institutional Holders

2040.0 institutions hold shares in General Mills, Inc (GIS), with institutional investors hold 86.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 547.50M, and float is at 545.60M with Short Float at 5.22%. Institutions hold 86.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 67.38 million shares valued at $4.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9001% of the GIS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 54.94 million shares valued at $3.48 billion to account for 9.7037 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 30.64 million shares representing 5.4106% and valued at over $1.94 billion, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 3.4682 of the shares totaling 19.64 million with a market value of $1.24 billion.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sharma Pankaj MN, the company’s Segment President. SEC filings show that Sharma Pankaj MN sold 3,643 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $54.12 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33073.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, HARMENING JEFFREY L (Chairman of the Board & CEO) disposed off 11,379 shares at an average price of $65.00 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 353,346 shares of General Mills, Inc (GIS).