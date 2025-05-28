Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) is 15.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.03 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GENI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $9.98, the stock is -3.23% and -1.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 13.08% off its SMA200. GENI registered 83.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.1432 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.8255.

The stock witnessed a -7.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.66%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $535.17M in sales. Fwd P/E is 79.88. Profit margin for the company is -8.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.41% and -12.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.33%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 105.32% this year.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Top Institutional Holders

257.0 institutions hold shares in Genius Sports Limited (GENI), with institutional investors hold 100.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.82M, and float is at 216.07M with Short Float at 14.52%. Institutions hold 91.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with over 20.15 million shares valued at $109.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7831% of the GENI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with 9.97 million shares valued at $54.32 million to account for 4.3439 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. which holds 8.31 million shares representing 3.621% and valued at over $45.28 million, while NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. holds 3.621 of the shares totaling 8.31 million with a market value of $45.28 million.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17 ’25, Davison Jack (Officer) Proposed Sale 100,388 shares at an average price of $8.74 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Genius Sports Limited (GENI).