Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) is -0.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.87 and a high of $7.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $6.98, the stock is 0.01% and 1.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.33 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 0.29% off its SMA200. GNW registered 9.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.8732 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.95985.

The stock witnessed a 3.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.24%, and is -3.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has around 2960 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $7.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.16 and Fwd P/E is 13.42. Profit margin for the company is 3.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.91% and -11.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.09%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.81% this year.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Top Institutional Holders

459.0 institutions hold shares in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW), with institutional investors hold 91.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 415.88M, and float is at 405.40M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 89.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 62.92 million shares valued at $380.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.4184% of the GNW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 50.28 million shares valued at $303.7 million to account for 11.5219 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 30.49 million shares representing 6.9878% and valued at over $184.19 million, while DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. holds 5.5256 of the shares totaling 24.11 million with a market value of $145.65 million.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McInerney Thomas J, the company’s President and CEO; Director. SEC filings show that McInerney Thomas J sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 ’24 at a price of $6.88 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.53 million shares.